Office owners push for workers to return

Near-empty streets in a Sydney office district. Office landlords are pushing to get people back to their desks. Picture: Nikki Short

Office landlords are stepping up their push to get workers back behind desks, with the $12bn Investa property platform releasing a major study showing that productivity suffers when workers are not together in offices.

The study questions the push for more permanent flexible working arrangements, pointing to the critical role of office workers collaborating in order to achieve productivity gains.

The study, by Investa’s research department, found that while output as assessed by workers at home was up, on wider economic productivity measures it was in fact below previous trends.

Investa head of research and strategy David Cannington said that while a variety of surveys had concluded that the COVID-enforced “work from home” experience ”substantially improved” worker productivity, recent labour productivity data shows otherwise.

The study highlights the ramifications of ABS national accounts data showing Australia’s office workforce productivity declined by 3 per cent in the June quarter, when the majority of office workers were in their first phase of working from home.

“While a quarterly fall in white collar labour productivity in an economic downturn is not unusual, it does provide counterevidence to the view that office worker productivity has increased with the enforcement of working from home through COVID,” Mr Cannington said.