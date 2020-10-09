Office leasing market shows signs of life

Australia’s commercial market continues its recovery with search volumes continuing to track upwards for both buy and lease.

The office-leasing market is showing signs of recovery with major projects beginning to win tenants as a Charter Hall development in Adelaide emerges as the next cab off the rank.

The deal with Services Australia is the largest precommitment to an office building in the wake of the coronavirus crisis and will instil confidence in other commercial projects awaiting tenants.

Governments across Australia have fast-tracked major projects, often including office towers, but almost all need tenants to get off the ground.

Charter Hall quietly picked up the precommitment from Services Australia, a federal agency that delivers Medicare, Centrelink and child support payments and services, supporting a major redevelopment on the site of the Southern Cross Arcade complex.

Under its plans, the arcade on King William Street will be demolished to make way for a 15-storey office tower, which includes almost 40,000sq m of office space and 3600sq m of retail on the ground floor. The bid was selected over a rival plan by the powerful Walker Corporation that would have seen the agency move into that developer’s $600m Festival Square project.

On Wednesday, the federal Finance, Charities and Electoral Matters Assistant Minister, Zed Seselja, asked a parliamentary committee to report on Services Australia’s proposed new premises at King William Street.