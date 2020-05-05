Offers flood in for Australia’s premier ‘glamping’ resort

The site is the only development land left on the eastern side of Tweed Coast Road.

A prime parcel of land on the NSW Tweed Coast, currently home to Australia’s premier outdoor resort, is attracting a frenzy of interest from potential buyers worldwide.

Enquiries have been coming in hot since the site encompassing The Hideaway at Cabarita Beach, named Australia’s best glamping site, hit the market on Saturday.

“We’ve had more than 50 enquiries in the past 48 hours,” says agent Nick Witheriff of LJ Hooker Kingscliff, who is marketing the site in an expressions of interest campaign.

“We’re getting a huge amount of interest, both interstate and internationally. I’ve had calls from the UK, New Zealand, as well as from Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and locally.

“It’s a hugely popular site that’s only changed hands once in 40 years.”

Formerly home to the Cabarita Beach Caravan Park, the 2.803ha site was purchased by a syndicate of investors in 2018 before reopening as an outdoor hotel at the start of last year.