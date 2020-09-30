NT’s Bark Hutt Inn to reopen, three years after closing doors

The Bark Hut Inn has reopened. So far only the fuel station and shop are open, but the tavern, kitchen and accommodation will be open in the coming weeks. Picture: FACEBOOK

The Bark Hutt Inn has reopened more than a year after it was sold.

The Inn, 116km from Darwin along the Arnhem Hwy, was sold February 2019 after shutting its doors two years before. It was on the market for eight to nine months.

Currently only the fuel and shop are open from 6am to 6pm, seven days a week.

The tavern, kitchen and accommodation will open in the coming weeks.

It was bought by a group of people including Ross Carmichael, who posted the news to Facebook in 2019, however the NT News understands ownership may have changed since.

“Let the hard work/fun begin, we are pumped to have gotten the keys and are now the proud owners of The Bark Hut Inn,” Carmichael wrote at the time.

