NSW Top 5: Investors build up a hunger for Port Mac Red Rooster

The Red Rooster at Port Macquarie is attracting strong interest online.

A regional New South Wales Red Rooster outlet with enormous rental growth is presenting a mouth-watering proposition for investors.

The Port Macquarie property was among the top five most-viewed commercial properties in NSW over the past week, such is the ongoing interest in fast food assets.

And the restaurant at 30-36 Hollingworth St has more in its favour than most, with stunning rental increases built into the lease.

Operating under a renewed five-year lease to 2024, with options to 2029, the buyer will receive a first-year rental increase of 7.7%, followed by a boost in year two of 9.5%.

Occupying a prime corner opposite Hungry Jacks, Coles Express and Port Macquarie Holden, it returns a net income of $201,469 per annum plus GST. It is slated for auction on August 4

AUBURN INDUSTRIAL LISTED FOR FIRST TIME IN 30 YEARS

259, 261-263 Parramatta Road, Auburn

A national surge in industrial interest has flowed into Sydney, with the state’s two most-viewed commercial properties of the week both warehouse facilities.

Leading the way a property on a prime Auburn corner, which is being offered to the market for the first time in more than 30 years.

Offering a rare chance to secure a freestanding building along Parramatta Rd, the 3439sqm landholding has 2655sqm of warehouse floor area, eight container-sized roller doors, three street frontages and huge signage potential.

Listed with vacant possession, the property is being sold through expressions of interest, which close on August 30.

FUTURE UPSIDE IN THE INNER WEST

2 Hordern Place, Camperdown

A large warehouse with proposed residential zoning presents myriad options for buyers in Sydney’s inner west.

The 1309sqm property at Camperdown features a clear span warehouse with an office and amenities, with roller shutter access on two sides.

But it’s proposed R4 High Density Residential zoning that could be the biggest carrot for investors, with the site’s prime location offering huge potential upside.

It is being sold via expressions of interest, closing August 20.

BASKETBALL COURT BOUNCES OFFICE INTO TOP FIVE AGAIN

19-25 Cope Street, Redfern

One of the most memorable properties to hit the commercial market this year continues to score well with potential investors.

The Redfern office within a former Masonic Hall features an indoor basketball court incorporated into the workspace – a feature that has seen the Instagram-worthy property feature in the state’s most-viewed list for the second week running.

In addition, the split-level asset has an open plan layout with mezzanine levels, private 100sqm courtyard and a balcony.

‘BIGGEST SITE IN A DECADE’ IN DEVELOPERS’ SIGHTS

149-163 Milton Street, Ashbury

Touted as the largest development opportunity to grace the inner west in more than a decade this 3.14ha industrial site is generating huge interest.

The two adjoining sites at 149-163 Milton St and 165 Milton St in Ashbury are being offered together or individually, and have been rezoned by Canterbury-Bankstown Council following a five-year process, with buyers now able to pursue plans for high density apartments.

The sites back onto WH Wagener Oval and could house more than 350 dwellings made up with a mixture townhouses and apartment blocks.

Industry sources speculate the combined site is worth $90 million