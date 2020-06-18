NSW top 5: Byron Bay ‘man caves’ prove popular

These industrial sheds in Byron Bay are proving popular.

Put the words “man cave” or “she shed” on an industrial property and potential buyers usually come running.

That’s certainly the case at a brand new Byron Bay industrial development, which was the most-viewed property in New South Wales over the past week.

The eight strata titled warehouses within the development range in size from 115sqm to 169sqm, with the facility incorporating landscaped gardens, CCTV security cameras and fencing with an electric gate, and is due for completion in 2021.

Each property also includes a 4m electric roller door, a full width mezzanine level, air conditioning, kitchenette and a bathroom.

Here are the other properties that grabbed a spot in our weekly NSW top five.

SECURE A SPOT IN REGENTS PARK

16 Mary Street, Regents Park

Industrial investors or owner-occupiers looking to add value to their next property could be among those eyeing an asset in the Regents Park precinct in Sydney’s west.

The property has a freestanding building comprising a warehouse with mezzanine office accommodation, with the current tenant paying $595 per week on a month to month basis.

It occupies a 595sqm site and also has DA approval for dual occupancy.

It will be auctioned on-site on July 14.

RACE TO SNAP UP FORD SITE

555 Pacific Highway, Artarmon

A Sydney site leased to Australia’s second largest Ford retailer is offering investors the chance to get into the city’s tightly held North Shore.

The North Shore Ford site features a triple net lease to Peter Warren Automotive Group and presents as a 2535sqm corner landholding with 83m of street frontage.

The property returns almost $800,000 in annual rent and is leased until 2026, with a three-year option.

It is being sold through expressions of interest.

A COTTAGE FOR YOUR SHOP

1,2,3,4,6&7/23 Hassall Street, Parramatta

Developers have taken a different approach at a recently completed development in Parramatta, with a number of ground floor retail premises created from restored cottages.

The three cottages are among six retail/commercial properties now on the market at The Galleria Parramatta, with prices starting at $600,000.

Buyers have a choice of spaces ranging from 71sqm to 146sqm and are designed to suit a variety of potential uses.

A MAJOR SLICE OF WETHERILL PARK

2-8 Elizabeth Street, Wetherill Park

Here’s a chance for investors to purchase one of Wetherill Park’s most prominent sites.

Labelled by agents as a “once in a generation opportunity”, the major industrial facility spans 15,210sqm and is partially tenanted, while enjoying significant passing traffic.

It is also opposite the Greenway SupaCenta.

The site is being sold through expressions of interest, which close on July 15.