NSW Top 5: Bondi listing offers 10 properties in one

The well known collection of North Bondi properties is already proving a hit.

The chance to buy one property within metres of Bondi Beach is one thing.

But 10?

Investors have been quick to jump at an iconic strip of North Bondi shops and apartments, which was among the most viewed properties in New South Wales over the last week.

On offer are four shops and six residential apartments, with the shops leased to longstanding tenants The Depot, Doughboy Pizza, Sage Beauty and Nio & Tony’s.

Attracting a net annual income of $687,891, the properties occupy a combined 1004sqm site that can be enjoyed as a passive, long-term investment or as a development opportunity.

The properties will be sold in one line at an auction on June 11.

Here are the other NSW properties making waves this week.

SYDNEY CBD BUILDINGS A RARE CHANCE

114 Castlereagh St and 139 Elizabeth St

Opportunities to buy major Sydney CBD buildings are rare, let alone two at once.

So it’s no surprise that two properties on Castlereagh and Elizabeth streets – offered in one line – were most-viewed in New South Wales over the past week.

Potential buyers will be vying for 511sqm of prime CBD land and 2818sqm of net lettable area in Sydney’s midtown precinct, along with dual street frontages and the flexibility offered by two titles.

The buildings are being sold through expressions of interest, which close on June 20.

ONCE-IN-80-YEARS CHANCE FOR WATERFRONT PROPERTY

76B St Georges Crescent, Drummoyne

If you miss out on this Drummoyne property now, you might be waiting a while for another opportunity.

The 1667sqm waterfront estate on the Parramatta River is being offered to market for the first time since the middle of World War II in 1942.

The six-bedroom house has views of the Sydney Harbour Bridge and a location almost beyond compare, which goes some way to explaining its $9 million price guide.

Agents are described it as a unique chance to build a trophy home or redevelop the site into an apartment block.

A FOUR-LEVEL CBD BLANK CANVAS

74 Erskine Street, Sydney

A boutique building in Sydney’s CBD’s is ready for a new lease on life, and buyers clearly agree.

Seeking offers above $3.2 million, the four-level property is being offered with vacant possession, allowing the new owners to put their stamp on the asset and reposition it for new uses.

With four levels including a basement, the building has frontage to Erskine St, 187sqm of floorspace and is only a short distance to Wynyard station.

BIG INTEREST IN SMALL REDFERN SUITE

Suite 208, 59 Great Buckingham Street, Redfern

Listed as a retail asset, this Redfern suite also presents as an affordable office investment in Sydney’s inner city.

Measuring only 68sqm, the property is tenanted on a new lease until November 2021 and could suit a variety of businesses in the future, with 4m high ceilings, a new kitchen and a strong position just off Elizabeth St.