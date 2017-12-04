Not your average petrol station

When it comes to utilitarian commercial properties that serve their purpose but do little to excite, petrol stations are usually at the top of the pile.

But this Australian design proves that the humble home of the bowser can be so much more.

Built at Corio, near Geelong in regional Victoria, the United-branded petrol station goes well beyond what’s required for a functional station, and instead makes its own architectural statement.

Designed by Peddle Thorp Architects, the station’s canopy takes the form of a pair of blade-like ‘wings’, which serve the dual purpose of sheltering the station’s customers, as well as drawing the eye as motorists make their way along highway.

The station was one of a number of United outlets Peddle Thorp was commissioned to design.

“The designs are unique and cutting edge, introducing a point of difference for United and their service stations, and a new, readily identifiable brand for the company,” the architects say on their website.

