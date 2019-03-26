Real commercial

New name, new face for Sydney’s Novotel Norwest

Lisa Allen | 26 MARCH 2019
The Novotel Norwest is getting a major overhaul and a new name. Picture: Novotel.

The Novotel Norwest in Sydney’s outer northern suburbs is to be upgraded and rebranded the Rydges Norwest Sydney from April 2.

Event Hospitality & Entertainment Limited has entered into a management agreement with Visy Dior Pty Ltd, an affiliated company of Merc Capital, to manage the 4.5-star hotel.

The 132-room hotel, located within Norwest Business Park in Sydney’s Hills District, will also undergo a major upgrade of its restaurant, bar and conference facilities.

Merc Capital chief executive Tony Merhi acquired the Norwest hotel in mid-2018.

“As a local Australian brand, the Rydges team brings to Norwest a unique perspective, which will reflect the area and the needs of our valued guests,” Merhi says.

“We look forward to working with the Rydges team to make Rydges Norwest a huge success,” he says.

Event’s hotels and resorts in Australia and New Zealand include Rydges, QT and its affordable luxury brand Atura, which operate in Victoria’s Dandenong Ranges, Adelaide airport and Sydney’s Blacktown.

This article originally appeared on www.theaustralian.com.au/property.

