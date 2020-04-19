New data to reveal coronavirus’ impact on workforce

The Coronavirus’ early impact on Australian jobs will be revealed this week.

We are about to enter a new phase in the coronavirus pandemic. Up to this point the only data we’ve had to measure the impact of the coronavirus has been the daily counts of infections, recoveries and deaths.

But from next week, other metrics will be steadily released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

On Tuesday the ABS website (abs.gov.au) will upload a seemingly innocuous document called Labour Force Australia. There is nothing unusual about this upload; it happens about this time every month.

However, the reason why this particular upload is different, and why it symbolises a shift in the pandemic’s phases, is that it will deliver figures that will crack the air like thunder and reverberate across the continent.

That figure is the unemployment rate at March 31.

The previous iteration of Labour Force Australia (March 19) showed an unemployment rate of 5.1% at February 29 just before the pandemic “took off”. I suspect the March jump will be the largest in this series’ history. The question is whether it will be catapulted into the double-digit stratosphere.