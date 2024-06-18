Nathan Cleary’s big off field gamble

At a time when a lot of small breweries and pubs are going bust due to cost of living stress, NRL superstar Nathan Cleary is banking on making some big bucks selling beer.

Cleary’s next foray into the business world is expected to happen later this month when his sports bar Freddy’s opens in the heart of Penrith.

Freddy’s – named after former Panthers and Roosters premiership winner Brad Fittler – is set to add to Cleary’s hospitality empire.

The sports bar will open on the former site of Duck Duck Goose on High Street and is expected to be a go-to location for sports fans to watch all the big footy games and other sporting events.

Cleary established brewery Drink West – ‘The People’s Beer – in 2019 with UFC fighter Tyson Pedro and MMA star Tai Tuivasa.

Then in 2022, Drink West Brewery opened on Castlereagh Rd Penrith, with the area now transformed into a social and business location.

“Penrith has been crying out for another sports bar to go watch the footy, races or fights. Opening a sports bar is an exciting prospect. It will add to the brand,” Cleary told The Daily Telegraph.

The new business has given Cleary plenty to focus on as he continues his recovery from a hamstring injury.

