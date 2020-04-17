Myrtleford hardware store sees mighty interest

Dahlsens Mitre 10 in Myrtleford is set to become one of the most expensive properties in town as bored self-isolators help the business boom.

A Victorian hardware store “trading its backside off” since the state went into lockdown is expected to become one of the priciest properties in its regional town.

The Myrtleford Mitre 10 has been listed for sale for the first time in three decades, with a mix of wealthy Melbourne families, investors from NSW and Western Australia, plus cashed-up local farmers hoping to add it, and the almost $300,000 it pays in rent a year, to their tool belt.

Gross Waddell’s Alex Ham says it was hard to be sure exactly what the 4600sqm store at 39-49 Myrtle St will sell for, but he expected it would be about $3.5-$4 million.

A figure anywhere in the range would make it the second most expensive property in the popular Alpine Shire town, according to CoreLogic records.

An office building a few doors down sold for $4.8 million last year.