MP Bob Katter’s office among pair of Innisfail offerings

64 Edith St in Innisfail is home to Bob Katter’s office.

On the main thoroughfare of Innisfail is the opportunity to buy an investment that will stand the test of time.

Colliers International Cairns agent Charlie Torrisi said the high-profile building located in the Innisfail CBD came with “fantastic exposure”.

“The bustling centre of the Cassowary Coast, Innisfail’s 150 Edith St, is positioned on the Bruce Highway with fantastic exposure to the traffic leading in and out of the town,” he says.

“On offer is a low-set masonry building with a mezzanine floor on a large 997 sqm block.

“With 23m frontage to Edith St and rear access from Dove St, the building has a net lettable area of 950 sqm over two tenancies. One tenancy has a national retailer with a lease term of five plus five years, with the other tenancy available for lease.”

That major retailer is Carpet Court and the site is close to several other big names such as Bunnings, Repco, Supercheap Auto, Kmart, Betta Electrical, Harvey Norman and BCF.

“Most of these major retailers have increased their retail floor space by up to 60 per cent over the past five years,” said Mr Torrisi.

“This increase reflects the confidence these iconic brands have in the continued growth and prosperity of Innisfail and the Cassowary Coast region.”