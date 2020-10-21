Most-viewed: Funky Surfers Paradise office hits number one

It might be small in size, but a Surfers Paradise office with a modern edge has beaten out a host of heavyweights to be Australia’s most-viewed commercial property of the week.

The 96sqm office at 143a/33 Thornton Street is generating enormous interest on Realcommercial.com.au, with potential buyers drawn to its modern fit-out, including designer French doors and polished concrete floors, and its riverfront position.

With investors on the hunt for distressed listings in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the property’s description as as a liquidation sale is also key to its demand.

Only a minute to the beach and just 50 metres to the Gold Coast light rail, the ground floor property also features off-street parking, high ceilings, a kitchenette and storage.

But it wasn’t the only commercial property to receive significant attention over the past week. Here are the commercial properties leading the way across Australia.

NSW: Own an old Salvation Army hall

42 Morris Street, St Marys

Developers are licking their lips at the chance to secure the former Salvation Army hall at St Marys in Sydney’s west, which was the most viewed commercial property in New South Wales.

Occupying a 2193sqm site, the property includes the 390sqm church hall with capacity for more than 150 seats, a 150sqm multipurpose hall and a four-bedroom house.

Touted as both a development and owner-occupier opportunity, the property has dual frontage and is close to both St Marys and Penrith town centres and is zoned for medium density residential.

It will be sold via auction on November 5.

VIC: Eastern suburbs office offers versatility and affordability

16 Pinnacle Crescent, Bulleen

Suburban offices are tipped to boom in the wake of COVID-19 as businesses downsize their office needs from the CBD to the suburbs.

And this office at Bulleen in Melbourne’s eastern suburbs is leading the way, rocketing to number one on Victoria’s list of commercial property views.

The property, which is offered with vacant possession, is on the market for $450,000 plus GST and features a 65sqm ground floor office and 60sqm basement, along with rear lane access, split system air conditioning and ample parking.

SA: Is this sandstone cottage your new business HQ?

151 Gilbert St, Adelaide

Few cities offer the chance to buy and occupy a sandstone-fronted cottage in the heart of the CBD.

But that’s Adelaide for you, where the city’s history is as much a part of its corporate life as the surrounding office towers.

The soon to be renovated property on Gibert Street features four private rooms, a waiting/reception area, bathroom and kitchenette, and is considered perfect for medical or legal businesses.

The 270sqm property is on the market now.

WA: Woolworths-anchored shopping centre ready to open

732 Karrinyup Road, Balcatta

Opening day is approaching for the new Roselea Shopping Centre in Western Australia, and the queue to lease the final shops is almost as big as the crowds that’ll flock there in the coming years.

The brand new shopping centre was WA’s most-viewed commercial property over the past week, with suburban shopping hubs among the most in-demand asset classes nationally.

Spanning 6432sqm, including a 3600sqm Woolworths and BSW supermarket, it also has tenancies that include a cafe, hairdressers, Thai massage, kebab/pizza outlet, nail and beauty business, dentist, optometrist and obstetrician.

According to the listing, agents are seeking further medical operators and one more retailer to fill the remaining spaces.

TAS: Cheap warehouse leads rental market

13 Sunderland Street, Moonah

Tenants continue to see the value in a Moonah warehouse that’s on the market for just $460 per week.

The property, which features a 210sqm warehouse space with two car parks, remote controlled door, newly painted floor and a toilet, was Tasmania’s most-viewed commercial property for the second week running, with industrial assets accounting for three of the top 10 positions.

ACT: Tenants a plus at Flax House

Flax House, 216-228 Cowlishaw Street, Greenway

With childcare and medical-tenanted commercial properties among the most secure in the market, Canberra’s Flax House is prime real estate.

Anchored by a childcare centre and with a weighted average lease expiry of more than 10 years, the property also has medical, office and café tenants and is 97% leased, with an expected yield of 7% for investors.

It offers 1897sqm of net lettable area and has an annual net passing income of $694,805 plus GST.