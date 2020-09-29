Most-viewed: Australia’s number one Sizzler up for lease as restaurant moves on

It might not be the culinary juggernaut it once was, but Sizzler still knows how to draw a crowd, with one of the restaurant’s Queensland venues becoming the most-viewed commercial property in the country over the past week.

The property at 2/2506 Gold Coast Highway, Mermaid Beach is up for lease, with Sizzler seemingly set to vacate the space for the first time since opening there 35 years ago.

Agents say the property has been consistently rated as Australia’s number one Sizzler for much of its lifespan, and though a new operator won’t inherit the Sizzler brand, they will secure a 710sqm fully fitted-out modern restaurant with 100 underground parking spaces, on a high profile site alongside a KFC, medical centre and pharmacy.

Negotiable COVID-19 rental incentives are also available.

The listing comes amid a surge in commercial property search activity, with searches on Realcommercial.com.au at their highest point in 2020, and ‘for lease’ searches up 37% on the same week last year.

Here are the commercial properties leading the way in your state.

VIC: Interest pours in for Madecon Ranges winery

Cleveland Winery, 55 Shannons Road, Lancefield

Offering a 40.3ha vineyard, accommodation and hospitality venue for around $3.5 million, it’s not hard to see why Victorian’s Cleveland Winery is considered a top drop among commercial property seekers.

The property, less than an hour’s drive from Melbourne, features 50 guest rooms, six of which are within an 1880s homestead that also hosts functions, including weddings.

A restaurant with a wood-fired pizza oven, conference rooms, guest lounges, an underground cellar door and multiple working vineyards complete the package.

Expressions of interest close on October 16.

NSW: Final four at Macquarie Park development

Lachlan’s Square Village, 1 Jarvis Circuit, Macquarie Park

Chances are running out to secure a space in the new Lachlan’s Square Village shopping precinct in Sydney’s Macquarie Park.

Anchored by a Coles supermarket and surrounded by 900 apartments, a community centre, parks and recreation areas, only four of the 17 specialty tenancies remain available for retailers to join the rush.

As part of one of the city’s most prominent growth areas, the properties have a trade catchment of almost 20,000 plus daily office workers, and is forecast to increase by more than 60% by 2031.

TAS: Buy a piece of Hobart history

287 Macquarie Street, Hobart

Historic commercial properties are common in Hobart, but few come with an opportunity to develop a significant piece of inner-city land.

The landmark building at 287 Macquarie St is one of Hobart’s most prominent heritage assets, and is currently home to a number of professional tenants, but it is the large tract of surrounding land that is already catching buyers’ eyes.

Offering 1002sqm of land and with flexible mixed-use zoning, the under-utilised site has significant potential to add value while providing a strong holding income from the current improvements.

The property also benefits from on-site parking for approximately 15 cars. Expressions of interest close on October 21.

WA: Lease an iconic Perth pub

205 James Street, Northbridge

If you’ve ever dreamed of running an Irish pub, here’s your chance.

After 30 years of service, Perth pub Rosie O’Grady’s will close in the new year, with the property’s lease up for grabs as it seeks someone to usher it into a new era.

And in good news for operators, the pub’s current fitout and decor can be included in the lease, by negotiation.

Split over two levels, the pub has around 740sqm of ground floor space and 420sqm of first floor office/retail space and occupies a prime CBD corner.

SA: Affordable industrial shines brightly

Unit 1, 34 Light Terrace, Thebarton

Adelaide businesses seeking a new workshop can get into this one close to the city for just $300,000.

Occupying the front unit within a small industrial complex, the Thebarton property has 127sqm of workshop space plus mezzanine storage and three phase power.

ACT: 6.5% return on the cards at Southern Cross Austereo office

17 & 18, 24 Iron Knob Street, Fyshwick

Leased by ASX-listed Southern Cross Austereo, this major Fyshwick office complex is already generating a buzz among investors due to its 10-year average lease expiry, $460,000 in annual rental income and 3.75% annual rent reviews.

Built just seven years ago and featuring 1355sqm of floorspace, the building comprises a modern and attractive office fitout and secure undercroft car park with 36 parking bays, along with lift access.

Expressions of interest are being sought and close on October 22.