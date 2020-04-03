More property developers face backlash after shipping medical supplies to China

Property developer Poly Global has become the latest company to become embroiled in the scandal that has erupted about Chinese companies that shipped medical supplies to the city of Wuhan in January when it was struck down by the coronavirus outbreak.

The company arranged for medical supplies to be sent from Australia to the Chinese city, where it is also a major developer. It posted about its efforts on social media and disclosed further details on Thursday.

Supplies were also sent by rival Chinese property developers with Australian operations, including state-owned Greenland and private company Risland, controlled by one of the country’s billionaire families.

Bulk surgical masks and other supplies including gloves and sanitiser were airfreighted to China as part of efforts to send tonnes of Australian supplies to the then desperate city of Wuhan.

Poly Global operates around the world and posted images of its efforts on LinkedIn two months ago. The company’s Australian operation is one of the its largest international branches, and has grown to have projects in NSW, Victoria and Queensland.

Companies have been criticised for sending supplies to China ahead of a time when Australia faces shortages as the virus gathers pace locally.