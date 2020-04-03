More property developers face backlash after shipping medical supplies to China

Property developer Poly Global has become the latest company to become embroiled in the scandal that has erupted about Chinese companies that shipped medical supplies to the city of Wuhan in January when it was struck down by the coronavirus outbreak.
The company arranged for medical supplies to be sent from Australia to the Chinese city, where it is also a major developer. It posted about its efforts on social media and disclosed further details on Thursday.
Supplies were also sent by rival Chinese property developers with Australian operations, including state-owned Greenland and private company Risland, controlled by one of the country’s billionaire families.
Bulk surgical masks and other supplies including gloves and sanitiser were airfreighted to China as part of efforts to send tonnes of Australian supplies to the then desperate city of Wuhan.
Poly Global operates around the world and posted images of its efforts on LinkedIn two months ago. The company’s Australian operation is one of the its largest international branches, and has grown to have projects in NSW, Victoria and Queensland.
Companies have been criticised for sending supplies to China ahead of a time when Australia faces shortages as the virus gathers pace locally.
However, they have defended their actions saying that at the time China was facing a deep crisis and worldwide efforts were being directed towards stemming the virus at its source in Wuhan.
The publicity about their moves sparked a fierce backlash, with the federal government imposing strict restrictions on foreign investment bids, a move interpreted as being aimed at preventing Chinese companies picking up distressed local assets and even corporations.
Poly Global said in a statement posted on its website that its Australian operation supported international efforts to contain COVID-19 in China by sending masks and other basic medical materials to China in January and early February.
“These actions were in response to the incredible need at that time and were initially led by our staff with loved ones directly impacted by COVID-19. In support of our people our local Human Resources then also joined the humanitarian efforts. Our response was driven out of pure compassion as many of our employees have friends and family in the Wuhan region,” Poly said.
The developer sent materials to its offices in Wuhan and Guangzhou, as well as to families, in China and it noted that “many international companies undertook such actions”. Among them was the listed a2 Milk Company which sent 100 tonnes of emergency supplies to Wuhan in a special charter mercy flight from Sydney, in what was the first direct flight allowed into Wuhan since the COVID-19 virus outbreak.
Poly said it was now focused on helping staff, families and the community in Australia.
This article originally appeared on www.theaustralian.com.au/property.