Money tipped to come for iconic former Bendigo bank

The historic building at 17-19 View Point in Bendigo is expected to sell for around $3 million.

One of Bendigo’s most iconic old buildings has hit the market in Victoria with an estimated $3 million price tag.

The stunning heritage listed property that was formerly the Royal Bank at 17-19 View Point, is “smack bang” in the heart of town and presents a rare opportunity, according to PH Property’s Tim Rooke.

“Such a high-profile building in a location like this is tightly held,” Rooke says.

“They just don’t come up that often because people don’t tend to give them up.

“The architecture is fairly unique and it is beautiful. It overlooks everything that is iconic in Bendigo; the fountain, Rosalind Park and is the gateway to the View Street Arts Precinct.”

The former bank was designed by locals William Beebe and George Garvin and built in 1908. Influenced by art nouveau architecture, it spans four levels with a central stairwell, a striking facade and occupies 244sqm of land.

The building is situated in a commercial 1 zone and hosts a variety of businesses with locked-in leases, including the popular night spot Basement Bar Bendigo.

The first level is tenanted by the Vault Eatery, which is a well- known cafe selling a selection of regional Victorian produce, open seven days a week.

The Fountain Room whiskey bar on the second floor has recently been refurbished and is due to open in December.

The level also has partially utilised office space offering further rental potential once renovated.

Two residential apartments occupy the third floor but they are currently configured as a single penthouse apartment.

The existing floor plan includes two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a main living room, kitchen and laundry.

Once refurbished the space could be used for short or long-term accommodation.

The fourth floor has an exclusive roof top terrace with 360-degree views of the city.

Rooke says the sale is already garnering strong interest from local and Melbourne investors.

The site is selling by tender, with applications closing December 14.