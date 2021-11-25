Real commercial

Minogue family makes almost $20m in Hawthorn property deal

News
Scott Carbines | 25 NOVEMBER 2021

The Minogue family aren’t just musically talented.

The Minogue family has made close to $20m with the sale of a Hawthorn commercial property to the founder of a shoe chain you’re unlikely to see Kylie and Dannii in.

Spendless Shoes founder John Charlton snapped up the 1592sq m Commercial 1-zoned site with 2366sq m worth of buildings at 108 and 110 Church St for an undisclosed sum near the $20m asking price.

The Minogue family bought the property for $12.5m in 2007 while it was under development.

It features a three-level building with two-level basement carparking, as well as a refurbished character building with a single-tenancy private office over two levels.

There are 70 secure underground car spaces at the property, which returns a fully leased net annual income of about $931,928.

It has been the headquarters for KDB Pty Ltd, used by Ron Minogue to invest for his wife, Carol, and children, Kylie, Dannii and Brendan.

The sale closes out a year of property action from the family, with Kylie selling an Armadale house she had owned since 1993 for $1.715m in February.

The prominent commercial site.

The pop icon — reported to be moving back to Melbourne — paid $185,000 for it.

Dannii Minogue also recently bought a Hawthorn East house priced at $3.2m for an undisclosed sum.

CBRE’s Scott Orchard, Tom Ryan and Jimmy Tatt handled the sale.

Mr Orchard was contacted by the Herald Sun but could not comment.

