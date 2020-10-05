Real commercial

Melbourne’s renowned Blackman Hotel closed permanently

Nathan Mawby | 05 OCTOBER 2020
Melbourne’s Blackman Hotel is expected to be rebranded.
Melbourne’s famous The Blackman hotel will not reopen after COVID-19.

Accor Hotels have confirmed the St Kilda Road address named for iconic Australian artist Charles Blackman was closed permanently on August 19.

The boutique complex, part of the Art Series Hotels, was a regular haunt for top ranked tennis stars during the Australian Open, with big names attending in 2019 including Victoria Azarenka, Kevin Anderson, Fernando Verdasco and Henri Leconte.

A statement from Accor said they still had a strong relationship with the Blackman family after Charles’ passing in 2018, but had “very amicably” parted ways with a multitude of strata owners that now controlled the property.

Locals have photographed The Blackman hotel, which had its name removed in recent weeks.

Two time Australian Open women’s tennis champion Victoria Azarenka taking part in a painting masterclass at the Blackman Hotel. Picture: Ian Currie

“A commercial agreement could not be reached with the owners of the building and as such Accor and The Blackman hotel brand will no longer be associated with the property,” the statement said.

“We have, very amicably, decided to go our separate ways.”

The statement said they remained committed to Australian art via the rest of the Art Series Hotels.

The hotel’s rooms were known for their considered palette and modern decor.

The hotel was famous for its art focus, with works by Charles Blackman prominent throughout.

Industry sources have hinted another brand is planning to open a hotel from the site under another name, with locals yesterday reporting a number of men in builder attire inspecting the property from outside.

Melbourne’s wealthy Deague family sold the boutique hotel’s rooms into a strata agreement with a number of other investors 10 years ago, though still own the carpark.

This article from The Herald Sun originally appeared as “The Blackman hotel now permanently closed, could rebrand”.

