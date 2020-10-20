Melbourne’s next step of coronavirus restrictions ease for businesses

An increasing number of Melbourne businesses and industries can return to work or increase their capacity under the Victorian Government’s latest lifting of coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

With the state’s COVID-19 cases dropping rapidly, the government on Sunday announced an easing of restrictions that has seen many businesses able to reopen across metropolitan Melbourne.

But a large number of industries, including retail and hospitality, will have to wait a little longer, with the government currently holding off on allowing them to progress to the next step of reopening until next month.

Here are some of industries with changed conditions under the latest step.

Retail

Most retail businesses are unable to reopen for normal trade until November 2, when they will be able to open with limits on density.

Hospitality

Restaurants, takeaway, pubs and bars will remain closed until November 1, but can continue to offer takeaway and home delivery services.

Commercial real estate

The ban on physical inspection of commercial properties has been lifted across Melbourne, with one-on-one inspections of offices, retail stores, warehouses, cafes, restaurants, and other commercial listings to resume – three weeks after residential inspections were allowed to resume.

Hairdressing and beauty services

Hairdressers are barbers are now permitted to reopen, including mobile hairdressers and at-home businesses, provided they have a COVIDSafe plan.

Gardening, landscaping and home maintenance

Non-essential outdoor home maintenance, repairs, house painting and renovations are allowed, up to a maximum of five workers on-site.

Pet grooming

Pet grooming is able to resume, with at-home businesses and mobile services now operating, though they must remain contactless.

Car washing

Melburnians can give their cars some much-needed TLC, with self-service and automatic car washes now open.

Pools

The number of people allowed to use an outdoor pool at the same time has increased from 20 to 30, subject to density quotients. Indoor pools are restricted to hydrotherapy between one health care professional and one client, up to a maximum of 10 people per pool at one time.

Outdoor entertainment and venues

Official, organised outdoor entertainment and events cannot occur until November 2.

Outdoor photography

Outdoor photography for purposes other than previously permitted purposes such as media and real estate is now permitted under the latest lifting of restrictions.

Allied health

Allied health workers and businesses currently listed on the permitted work premises list are able to return to delivering face-to-face services.