Melbourne to open Australia’s largest Harry Potter store

A new Harry Potter store is opening in Melbourne.

Want to have your photo taken at Platform 9 ¾?

Melbourne will this week become home to Australia’s largest Harry Potter concept store, with Myer’s Bourke St Mall store bringing the books’ magic to its basement level.

Myer has dedicated and converted 500sqm of the level’s space to everything Harry Potter, including a replica of the famed platform at London’s Kings Cross station – the only one in Australia.

The concept store is a joint venture between Myer and Warner Bros, and will contain more Harry Potter merchandise than you can wave a wand at, including a Wizarding World’ section, which has a range of 20 wands for Harry Potter enthusiasts to choose from

Patrons can also purchase tickets for the franchise’s acclaimed stage show Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, which has a dedicated ticket booth.

The concept store opens this Friday, October 18.

To mark the occasion, the cast of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child will be performing the ‘wand dance’ – a musical excerpt from the play – at 12pm.

Harry Potter fans can also take part in a range of special activities this weekend, including face painting and colouring for childcare, as well as product demonstrations.