Melbourne restrictions ease: Gyms and fitness studios to wait until November 8

News
Adrian Ballantyne | 26 OCTOBER 2020
Gyms will reopen on November 8.

Melbourne’s gyms and fitness studios have again been left waiting in the Victorian Government’s latest round of re-openings.

While retail and hospitality businesses were today given the long-awaited green light to re-open from 11.59pm on Tuesday, October 27, gyms and fitness operators will have to wait more than a week before they can do the same.

Gyms and fitness studios will instead be able to open from 11.59pm on Sunday, November 8, subject to capacity rules of 20 people per space and one person per eight square metres.

While gym operators have argued they can successfully open in full compliance with COVID-safe regulations to avoid transmission among gym-goers, Victorian health officials have continued to view it as a high-risk setting.

On Wednesday, Premier Daniel Andrews said gyms remained a “very challenging setting”.

“People are exerting themselves. This is an airborne thing, plus it’s on surfaces,” he said.

“There’s only so much you can do to make it safe.”

Fitness Australia, which has been vocal in calling out the Victorian Government for not allowing gyms to re-open sooner, was cautiously optimistic after receiving the news that gyms could soon re-open.

“We have a date in sight,” the body tweeted, adding that they were still awaiting word on what is classified as a ‘zone’ within facilities.

The news comes after a significant number of Melbourne’s current lockdown laws were confirmed to be ending on Tuesday night, with all retail stores permitted to re-open, while restaurants, pubs and cafes will be able to serve a maximum of 20 people, seated indoors, with 10 people per space.

A maximum of 50 people will be allowed for outdoor dining, subject to spacing rules of one person per two square metres.

Other fitness-based settings will also be able to increase their capacity, with outdoor pools permitted to accept 50 people, subject to density limits, as of midnight on Tuesday, while indoor pools can have 20 people from November 9.

Related Articles

News

Sprawling lifestyle property ready for new owners

Sprawling lifestyle property ready for new owners

News

Coleraine National Hotel hits the market with $70k price tag

Coleraine National Hotel hits the market with $70k price tag

News

Two property players to use renewables on a larger scale

Two property players to use renewables on a larger scale
