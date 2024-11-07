McCarthy’s Orchard Cellar Door listed for sale following major revamp

A popular orchard, winery and cellar door south of Adelaide has been recently extended and now offers the opportunity for new owners to host weddings and other large bookings on the picturesque grounds.

McCarthy’s Orchard proprietors Mark and Lisa McCarthy completed the extension to their rustic cellar door in April, intending to cater to larger functions at their beloved 10.72-hectare McLaren Flat farm.

But personal circumstances have forced a change of plans and the thriving business has regretfully been listed for sale as a going concern.

“Whoever gets (buys) this will be pretty lucky because we’ve done all the hard yards. There’s nothing left to do,’’ Mrs McCarthy said.

“It’s been a labour of love but … we had been setting it up to be a bit cruiser (to operate).

“Now someone else gets to come in and live the dream.’’

The McCarthys bought the property 17 years ago and have been running their business for the past eight years.

Over that time, the family, including four children, have tended an extensive orchard, including cherries, table grapes, avocados, citrus, apples and pears.

Much of the produce is sold through the Willunga Farmer’s Market or used to make apple and pear cider, plum liquor, limoncello and apple cider vinegar.

Grapes from 80-year-old shiraz vines were once sent to Penfolds but the returns were low so the McCarthys instead used them, along with grapes from similarly-aged cabernet sauvignon vines and more recent plantings of other varieties, to produce handmade, premium quality wines under their own label.

“There’s a lot of things on the go but we’ve loved living here as a family,’’ Mrs McCarthy said.

“Growing food is what Mark and I have lived to do. Our hands are always dirty.

“And it never really felt like work. I get to come out here (into the orchard and vineyard) and

I’ve got nature all around me.

“It’s a great lifestyle for children – this is pretty much all our kids have ever known.’’

The sale includes the McCarthy family home – a beautifully renovated four-bedroom residence surrounded by serene gardens that were deliberately planted to create a sense of separation between work and home.

There’s also additional sleeping quarters for seasonal workers and equestrian facilities, including an arena and stables.

“The girls love horses and, running something like this, it’s really good to have animals because you need the manure (for fertiliser) and the animals get to eat all the wasted fruit,’’

Mrs McCarthy said.

“It’s all a cycle and nothing goes to waste at all.’’

The sale, which includes water, producer’s and liquor licences, is through Harris Real Estate via an expressions of interest campaign closing on November 29.