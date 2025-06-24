Mascot Police Station site has unusual offer

You can now buy a police station – and have the cops pay you rent.

A prime Sydney site currently used as a working NSW Police station has come up for sale, offering investors the chance to cash in on crime-fighting real estate.

And there’s potential for a residential or commercial makeover.

Located on busy Botany Rd in Rosebery, the high-profile property, currently used as Mascot Police Station, will remain occupied by police until the end of 2030.

This means any buyer gets a guaranteed stream of government-backed income for the next five and a half years.

The property is currently fitted with holding cells, interview rooms, private offices, a gym, and even a secure reception area.

The sale is via expressions of interest but the property is expected to sell for “north of $25 million”, according to selling agency Colliers.

The 4,152sqm freehold parcel sits on a strategic corner block in the heart of Rosebery’s evolving urban precinct.

Police have rented the property since 2000 but the site is being pitched as a springboard for residential or mixed-use development — once the police vacate.

Colliers agent Matthew Meynell said the site had “the flexibility for future alternate use or residential redevelopment, supported by favourable planning controls”.

Mr Meynell, who is selling the property with co-agent Justin Rosenberg, said the site offered secure holding income until December 31.

“This is a rare opportunity to secure a critical infrastructure asset, underpinned by a long-standing government lease to NSW Police,” Mr Meynell said.

There could be reasonable demand for the site as numerous other types of commercial use, along with residential.

“The asset is ideally positioned to capitalise on the continued growth of the South Sydney precinct, underpinned by ongoing demand from commercial occupiers and residential developers alike,” Mr Rosenberg said.

The building has been purpose-fitted to meet the operational requirements of the NSW Police Force and comprises a ground floor reception, secure interview rooms, open-plan and partitioned office areas across two levels, holding cells, storage facilities, two kitchen amenities, a gymnasium, private offices, and a range of ancillary spaces.

A 100 per cent freehold interest in the station site at 965 Botany Rd is being offered For Sale via Expressions of Interest closing Wednesday, 23 July 2025.

No sirens included.