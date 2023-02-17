Marriott International set for bumper year of hotel openings across Asia Pacific

Marriott International is set for a bumper year of hotel openings, with a swath of 14 shiny new luxury properties welcoming guests across the Asia Pacific region by the end of the year.

Chief sales and marketing officer Asia Pacific Bart Buiring said the expansion reflected the demand for luxury accommodation in the region.

Buiring said it was an exciting time to see travel bouncing back and the openings reflected the company’s confidence in the industry.

Marriott International already has 156 properties in 27 countries and territories.

“I’m not surprised travel has returned so quickly – people are travelling in a different way after the pandemic, with longer stays and more frequent breaks. They want to get out there and enjoy new experiences,” Buiring said.

“Today’s luxury traveller is looking for authentic experiences that are personalised, thoughtful and uniquely meaningful.”

Other trends include combining business and leisure, according to Buiring, who has been with the company for more than 20 years.

He started his career as F&B director at JW Marriott Mumbai and now oversees 950 Marriott International hotels in 23 different countries and regions under 24 brands.

Based in Hong Kong, Buiring introduced the innovative Good Travel with Marriott Bonvoy program, which redefines purpose-led vacations at close to 100 hotels in Asia Pacific.

“The program provides guests the opportunity to connect positively with local communities and the environment ranging from coral preservation at The Ritz-Carlton Okinawa, or a visit to a pioneering special education school near the JW Marriott Marquis Hotel in Shanghai Pudong,” he said.

“We have set out to make travel richer, wider, and more collaborative and we are seeing new trends such as business people taking families along and there is a big emphasis on wellness and wellbeing experiences.

“It’s all about sustainability and mindful awareness and travelling with a sense of purpose – that first trip may have been about revenge travel and an urgent need to get back travelling but I think people are more mindful about travel these days.”

Buiring said the current portfolio of highly distinctive brands is well-positioned to meet the evolving needs of savvy travellers.

The iconic brands within the parent company include the Ritz-Carlton, the Ritz Carlton Reserve, St. Regis, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, EDITION, JW Marriott and Bulgari.

Much anticipated openings include Melbourne’s Ritz-Carlton in March and the slick W Sydney in October.

Both hotels are expected to be showstoppers – the luxe Ritz-Carlton Melbourne will take the mantle of Australia’s loftiest hotel with panoramic views and a sky lobby located on Level 80, with 257 luxury hotel rooms and suites, below.

Signature dining experiences across restaurants and bars, holistic wellness spaces and an infinity pool are set to impress.

The much anticipated waterfront W Sydney, will have 585 stylish guestrooms, suites and studios, with stellar harbour views. Expect a glamorous two-storey rooftop bar, heated infinity pool, spa and gym, all-day dining restaurant, Living Room Bar, Food Trucks and direct access into the heart of Darling Harbour waterfront precinct.

Ritz Carlton also opened its doors in the Maldives last year and is set to open Fukuoka in Japan this year.

China will see the opening of Rissai Valley, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve Residence estate in the historic Chinese valley of Jiuzhaigou, set to immerse guests in the history, culture and landscape of its mountain valley home.

The St Regis brand has debuted its signature rituals and immersive experiences in beachfront Goa and the St Regis Jakarta has recently opened its doors.

W Hotels will open in Macau and JW Marriott properties and put out the welcome mat in India, China and South Korea.

EDITION Hotels will expand its footprint in Japan with The Tokyo EDITION in Ginza and the brand’s first hotel in Southeast Asia, The Singapore EDITION.

The Luxury Collection’s new destinations include Narmada, Ahmedabad in western India while Bulgari Hotels & Resorts will debut in Tokyo in a new ultra-skyscraper near Tokyo Station.

The new hotel is expected to feature 98 luxurious guestrooms including a lavish Bulgari Suite and renowned dining venues including IL Ristorante Niko Romito and Hoseki Restaurant.

Japan’s former capital, the city of Nara with its many wandering deer, will see the opening of a Luxury Collection Hotel slated for the third quarter of the year.

Marriott International has more than 8100 properties under 30 leading brands spanning 139 countries and territories.