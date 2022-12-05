Green light for luxury industrial storage Sanctuary at Southport, Gold Coast

CONSTRUCTION begins this month on one of the Gold Coast’s largest up-market commercial storage complexes.

Gold Coast-based Baja is behind the landmark $50 million industrial development taking shape on a central 5,542 sqm site at 515 Olsen Ave, Southport.

The site has been cleared ready for local builder ARC Projects to start a 16-month construction program scheduled for completion in the first quarter of 2024.

Services are currently being upgraded with earthworks to start before Christmas while piling and concreting works will follow in February.

Baja co-director Ben McArthur said the start of construction marked a major milestone for Sanctuary.

“This is no small achievement, especially given the challenges developers and builders have faced over the past two years,” said Mr McArthur.

“We’re excited to see our vision coming to life.”

That vision encompasses 70 storage spaces that will be finished to a standard that takes the humble storage shed to a new level of class and comfort.

Each multi-level space is airconditioned and includes a kitchenette and bathroom.

Mezzanine levels can be upgraded with timber flooring, while ground floors can be finished in showroom-style epoxy resin.

Spaces range from 85 sqm to 151 sqm and will be set over three levels.

Clearance heights total 6m on the first level, 7m on the second level and up to 4m on the rooftop level.

Kollosche Commercial sales agent Adam Grbcic said the clearance heights, impressive mezzanines and up-market finishes made the spaces suitable to a variety of end users.

“We’re fielding inquiry from small-business owners, tradespeople, e-commerce operators, creatines and luxury apartment residents simply needing more storage,” said Mr Grbcic.

“With yields of up to 6 per cent, investors are also jumping on board safe in the knowledge that industrial storage is in short supply and high demand on the Gold Coast.”

Sanctuary units are priced from $471,075 plus GST.