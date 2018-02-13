Love Led Zeppelin? This is the office for you

The Abbotsford office features images of Led Zeppelin on its exterior walls.

There are rock and roll fans.

And then there’s the developer of this office building at Abbotsford in inner-city Melbourne.

A passion for all things rock is the inspiration behind the building at 1 Nelson St, which sits opposite the Carlton and United Breweries factory and features an enormous photographic tribute to iconic band Led Zeppelin along two of its outer walls.

Commercial Insights: Subscribe to receive the latest news and updates

The property is currently for sale or rent, having been recently completed by a developer who agents say is planning more rock-themed buildings around Melbourne.

“It’s a series of office buildings that the developer is rolling out. This is number one and he’s got a few others planned for inner-city Melbourne,” Vision Real Estate’s Tim Bindley says.

“He’s got a number of rock images that he’s bought to use, and it will be a ‘rock art’ series of buildings.”

The two-storey office spans 562sqm and features polished concrete floors across two large open plan spaces, an upstairs terrace, a glass lift, four on-site car parks, a glass tilt door and air conditioning.

Bindley, who is marketing the office with colleague James Doherty and Dixon Kestles’ Marcus Klinge and Simon Regan, says it’s certain to appeal to creatives and businesses with a funky edge.

“It’s basically the sort of building that everybody wants but is rarely available. It ticks all the boxes for tenants and buyers in that area,” he says.

The price tag to buy the building is $4.5 million plus GST, however is also available for lease at $225,000 per annum, plus outgoings and GST.