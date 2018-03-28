Little Red Trucks building sells for big red price

Investors were quick to move in on a small Brunswick warehouse that is home to removals company Little Red Trucks.

The property at 43-45 Edward St, in Melbourne’s inner north, sold at auction for $2.4 million on a record low yield of 1.8%, after a battle between five different bidders.

The industrial building, which agents spruiked for its development potential, occupies 505sqm of the 610sqm block of land and has Industrial 3 zoning.

The sale price reflected a land rate of $4800 per square metre, with CRS Property’s George Petropoulos elated when the hammer fell.