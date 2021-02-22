Lidsdale House offers mountains of history

Lidsdale House has hit the market with a price tag of about $2.5million. Picture: realestate.com.au/buy

One of the Blue Mountains’ most spectacular estates, the historic Lidsdale House, set on a 20ha holding just outside the NSW Central Tablelands township of Lithgow, has hit the market with a price tag of about $2.5m.

The marketing campaign for the 1912-built sandstone property, which has hit the market after 13 years ownership by a coal company and which features a new commercial kitchen plus a glass-encased winter lounge room, begins within days.

The estate, a rare offering for Lithgow, is expected to tap into the renewed appetite for rural and regional holdings as sea and tree-change fever hits the country in the wake of COVID-19.

Located near the luxury Emirates One&Only Wolgan Valley resort, historic Leura, the Three Sisters and Jenolan Caves, the property on two titles includes the 980sq m Lidsdale House, which has nine bedrooms and 4½ bathrooms.

The vendor, Centennial Coal, had previously used the property as commercial offices but its selling agent, Deborah Cullen of Cullen Royle, says the property could easily be converted into a hospitality venue or residential holding.

Set on two titles fronting 1384 Castlereagh Highway in Lidsdale, the property was built in 1920 by local mine owner Frank Neubeck, according to Ms Cullen, who is marketing the property with local agent Jamie Giokaris of LJ Hooker Lithgow.

“It was originally constructed from locally quarried sandstone, with highly regarded parkland-style gardens designed in the 1940s by Paul Sorensen, who is considered one of Australia’s foremost garden designers and is ­famous for Leura’s Everglades,” Ms Cullen said.

“Over the years the house has been extended, and both the building and gardens, which cover four acres of the property, have been the subject of a long-term restoration program.”

Ms Cullen, who will hold private inspections of the property, expects a range of buyers to be interested given there is so much potential for other uses. “We expect a range of buyers to be interested, including those looking to transform it into an accommodation residence, such as a guest house or to turn it back into a gracious family estate,” she said.

Previously known as Neubeck House, Lidsdale House is well known within the Lithgow area for hosting community gatherings for the use of its pool and tennis court since the 1950s.

The vendors recently installed a granite kitchen with Smeg gas appliances and Carrara marble benchtops.

There’s a wraparound garden terrace, a grand formal lounge room that was once the property’s ballroom, and a formal dining room. Outside there is a sandstone barbecue pavilion, a sheltered entertaining courtyard, the original stables, a workshop, ­double garage and a fruit orchard.

Ms Cullen said there was also a 180sq m former coach house that could be redesigned into a studio, farm shed or stables.

Co-agent Mr Giokaris is expecting a large amount of interest from Sydney buyers “looking for an amazing opportunity to secure such a unique property”.

Mr Giokaris said Lithgow was increasingly attracting tree-changers.

“As a regional town with plenty of appeal, located just two hours west of Sydney, its popularity has grown in recent years, particularly since the pandemic began and the rise in working from home,” he said.

Lidsdale House is located about 10 minutes drive from Lithgow and 35 minutes from the Blue Mountains.

Records show a company known as Ivanhoe Coal purchased part of the property in early 2008 paying $2.1m, but the property has since been expanded with the acquisition of an adjoining site bringing the property up to about 20ha.

Expressions of interest close on March 30.

This story was originally published on www.theaustralian.com.au.