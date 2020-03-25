Leichhardt factory claims inner west’s biggest sale of the year

No. 231-233 Catherine St in Leichhardt has sold for more than $15.5 million.

A warehouse complex in the heart of Leichhardt has become the most expensive property to trade in the inner west this year.

The high clearance industrial distribution centre at 231-233 Catherine St was sold via an expressions of interest campaign for more than $15.5 million.

Owned by Robertson and Lansley Pty Ltd, the result is more than $10 million higher than the next best sale recorded in the Inner West Council area this year, according to CoreLogic.

The substantial landholding had been currently occupied by Roblan Holdings, a metal pressing and plastic moulding business.

Colliers International’s Trent Gallagher, who sold the property with Angus Urquhart and Adrian Balderston, says the occupier is now planning to move to a purpose-built facility in Ingleburn.