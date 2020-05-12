Lawyers to the music stars selling North Melbourne office

633 Queensberry St, North Melbourne was once home to the law firm which has represented a long list of Aussie celebs.

A law firm’s headquarters some of Australia’s biggest names in music have visited is proving a hit on the North Melbourne market.

The tri-level terrace at 633 Queensberry St was home to Media Arts Lawyers, whose clients include singers Missy Higgins, Pete Murray and Marvin Priest, rock band Jet, hip hop group Hilltop Hoods and rapper Matthew Colwell, better known by his stage name 360.

Other famous clients of the firm, which also has offices in Sydney and New Zealand, include Kylie Minogue, Vance Joy, Matt Corby and Client Liaison’s Monte Morgan and Harvey Mille, as well as food critic Matt Preston and comedianEm Rusciano.

CBRE agent David Minty, marketing the property alongside Dylan Kilner, says the law firm, headed by David Vodicka, owns the building but has outgrown the property.

“Their business has grown so they have purchased around the corner, because they love North Melbourne, and are in the midst of moving across,” Minty says.

“This has become surplus and they are looking to sell as a result.”

Minty says the company’s success is evident through the numerous records on display in the meeting room.

The property is on the market with a $1.4 million asking price.

It features polished floorboards, a kitchen on the first level and kitchenette on the ground floor.

The marketing states it has potential for four bedrooms and construction of additional levels or a rooftop terrace.

“It’s a great opportunity to take up an office in that area, not too far from the new North Melbourne (Arden) train station, which is coming out of the ground,” Minty says.

“It’s a 190sqm office, all kitted out.”

Minty says a lot of buyers have shown interest in living upstairs and running a business from the ground level.

“People are working from home more, in effect they are asking for this type of property,” he says.

“If you’re (renting) a standalone office, you could be paying twice the amount per annum in rent than you would be in paying a mortgage off … (because) interest rates are so low.”

This article from The Herald Sun originally appeared as “Media Arts Lawyers: Firm’s North Melbourne base hits right note”.