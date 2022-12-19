Last orders in at long-standing southern Gold Coast takeaway shop

LAST orders are up at one of the southern Gold Coast’s longest established takeaway joints, with the beachside block sold for $2m to a local developer.

JJ’s on Golden Four at Tugun has operated for more than 45 years as a much-loved after-surf chip stop, famed for its all-day brekky and extensive lolly range.

The 496sq m site at 327 Golden Four Dr sold following a year-long campaign by Lachlan Marshall, of Harcourts Coastal Commercial, and Ed Cherry, of Harcourts Coastal.

The buyer was secured following a series of price reductions after the building passed in at auction in February.

While the new owner’s plans have not been finalised, a boutique development incorporating a commercial aspect is expected to replace the existing takeaway food business and convenience store.

Mr Marshall said the agents had fielded heavy interest from both local and interstate buyers, however the site’s development potential was somewhat hampered by its relatively small size.

The block had 20m street frontage, with direct beach access via an easement, and was zoned for medium-density development to a height of 23m.

“JJ’s has been there longer than most of the houses in that area, and we had so much inquiry from people who were genuinely interested in what was going to happen to it,” Mr Marshall said.

Loyal customers praised the business’ “old-school takeaway shop vibe”, complete with pinball machines and outdoor decks to savour the legendary steak sandwiches, burgers with the works, or bacon and egg rolls.

Property records show the block has been held by the same family since 1977, when the site was purchased for $33,000.

It originally traded as the 25 Hour Shop and was operated by the owners before being leased at an unknown later date.

Annual rental income totalled $43,300 plus GST, according to the sale listing.