ISPT emerges from coronavirus cloud

Industry superannuation-backed property funds manager ISPT has come through a tough period with its $19bn empire of commercial real estate intact after facing hefty redemption requests as the coronavirus pandemic broke out.

The group, which acts for the biggest names in industry superannuation, has built up holdings in office, retail, logistics property as well as residential projects across Australia, and came under fierce pressure in April.

Amid concerns about a wave of early superannuation withdrawals, foundation investor Hostplus submitted a $1.5bn redemption request, in what was pitched as a rebalancing strategy, although it was also facing hefty calls from its hospitality industry members.

ISPT’s just released annual review confirms its main core fund received two redemption requests last April but the vehicle trustee used its “absolute discretion” to decline both and then closed off redemptions until the end of September.

But the fund manager defied gloomy expectations and transferred $250.5m of units, with Hostplus receiving $225.5m and AMIST Super $25m, as new and existing investors took up units at their asset backing, rather than at a discount.

“That’s been the primary method of transfer for unit transfer for us for the last three to five years,” ISPT chief executive Daryl Browning said.