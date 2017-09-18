Investors to cotton onto award-winning farm

A major cotton farm owned by a former Australian Cotton Grower of the Year is on the market, offering immediate access to one of Australia’s largest irrigated and dryland cropping operations.

The Norman Farming-owned ‘Kalanga’ and ‘Mobandilla’ aggregations span more than 18,000ha in Queensland’s Border Rivers region, and are up for sale along with the farm’s structures, water licenses, equipment and planted crops.

The farm, initially acquired by Aileen and Arthur Norman and 1981 and since expanded through further land purchases, includes 5000ha of flood irrigation, has more than 70,000 megalitres of water entitlements and produces more than 40,000 bails of cotton, yielding 12 bales per hectare.

The Normans’ company was named Australia’s Cotton Grower of the Year in 2010, while its current owner John Norman was a finalist in the 2011 ‘Farmer of the Year’ competition.

Situated at Toobeah, about 400km west of Brisbane, the property is for sale through CBRE’s Danny Thomas and Duncan McCulloch, via an international expressions of interest campaign.

“The vendors have strategically acquired and developed a first-class asset of international significance,” Thomas says.

“No expense has been spared in the development of the aggregations, which has significantly increased their productivity through expansion of land area and redevelopment of irrigation fields, as well as the introduction of bankless channel irrigation and efficient water management.”

The property is for sale on a walk in-walk out basis.