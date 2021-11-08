Investors muscle in on celebrity-backed fitness franchise

Investors are set to muscle in on a commercial property leased to a franchisee of the global fitness brand F45 as it goes to auction this month.

The freehold investment is located just across from major shopping hub, Robina Town Centre, and has been home to the gym since 2016.

Marketed by Jared Johnson, of Harcourts Coastal Commercial, and Ed Cherry, of Harcourts Coastal, the property at 2/76-84 Robina Town Centre Dr, Robina provides strong net annual income of $96,138.

The tenant is part of a global group of around 2,800 franchises in 63 countries making up the publicly listed F45 company backed by soccer superstar David Beckham and Hollywood heavyweight Mark Wahlberg.

Mr Johnson said at least six years remained on the Robina franchisee’s lease, which included four per cent annual rental increase.

“We are selling the property as a tenanted investment — F45 is the tenant, and we expect the property to be very well-received due to the buzz around F45 as the largest growing fitness brand globally,” Mr Johnson said.

“For investors, that is an obvious tick as there is huge demand for quality tenanted investments on the Gold Coast and we would expect inquiry not only from local investors but also from interstate, and I wouldn’t be surprised if there were inquiries from overseas as well.”

Mr Cherry said the location right by one of the Coast’s busiest shopping centres added flex to the investment, with extremely low vacancy rates in the suburb ensuring future gains for any potential owner.

F45 was founded eight years ago in Sydney by Adam Gilchrist, and is now valued at a huge $US1.4b after the company was floated on the New York Stock Exchange in July.

Each centre offers members 45 minute choreographed workouts combining functional training with high-intensity interval circuits.

Wahlberg bought a minority stake in F45 in 2019, introducing Beckham to the workouts which led the football great to sign a partnership with the brand in August.

Aussie ambassadors include rugby players Cameron Murray and Ryan Papenhuyzen.

The property comprises a ground floor area of 201sq m plus a mezzanine level and will be auctioned on November 24.