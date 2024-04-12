Inside the world’s creepiest bar

At this bar, no one can hear you shout.

The Sun reports, the creepiest bar in the world sits inside a 400-year-old Swiss chateau and looks identical to an alien skeleton inside.

Inspired by the iconic Alien film franchise, the Giger Museum and Bar is truly a sight to behold with babies on the walls, alien bones lining the roofs and giant spinal cord bar chairs.

The wacky drinking spot also acts as a cultural museum for tourists travelling through the medieval area of St Germain, Switzerland.

Jaw dropping pictures of the bar shows the creepiness in full flow.

The entire establishment is littered with extraterrestrial links from posters on the wall to statues of aliens themselves.

One of the weirdest elements is what’s on the walls and roof.

The whole ceiling is layered with the bones of an alien-like creature meant to resemble the insides of an extraterrestrial beast.

And the walls are just as bizarre with the heads of infants on one side and archaic scriptures on the other.

Even the floor is covered in freaky patterns and shapes to really keep the room spinning regardless of whats in your drink.

As the chairs, tables and fittings are also all created in the style of the an alien’s skeleton.

The bar chairs are far different from those you’d find at any Aussie pub or bar, as they’re long, tall and once again full of vertebrae.

Even the stands have a striking resemblance to an aliens claw.

From the outside, the bar could easily be mistaken for just having a futuristic theme.

White walls and huge glass windows keep the bar looking fresh but once you peer inside the entire vibe becomes far from ordinary.

The bar was created by the late Swiss artist Hans Ruedi Giger who has a fascinating obsession with aliens and even won an Academy Award for his role in the Alien films. Giger, who the bar was named after, was part of the special effects team that won the Academy Award for Best Achievement in Visual Effects for their design work on the 1979 sci-fi thriller.

The unique mind also helped out on all of the films that came out in the following decades including the Predator editions.

But not satisfied with his work being enjoyed on the big screen, Giger decided to create a museum out of his best creations. Full to the brim of artwork spanning across his illustrious 40 year career Giger made the wise decision to allow any visitors to have a drink when they took in the eerie sights.

Even the building itself is steeped in wild history with it being 400 years old and a former medieval, hillside chateau. The surrounding streets are also lined with seven feet thick walls creating a labyrinth.

Giger went into the ambitious project wanting to create the feeling of drinkers being literally inside the belly of a fossilised, prehistoric beast.

But due to his alien links he switched it up and made it the insides of an extraterrestrial creature.

Giger bar is just a short train ride from Zurich or Geneva and is usually free for walk-ins. They also serve alien themed drinks including shots and a limited range of food.

