In brief: Sydney B-grade rents sky high

Sydney’s B-grade office rents have gone through the roof.

Core B-grade office rents in Sydney’s CBD have reached a record $1000 per square metre as the city’s vacancy squeeze continues.

Savills research shows Sydney’s core vacancy is at just 3.8%, with stock withdrawals and a lack of new supply driving prices skyward.

Savills national head of office leasing Rob Dickins says recent deals include Ashe Morgan taking 287sqm at 139 Macquarie St for $1170 per square metre, while at 151 Macquarie St, Harrington Properties has taken 294sqm at $1400 per square metre.

“Rental growth is most commonly a factor of supply and demand and at the moment with the Metro resumptions and change of use of several buildings we have the ‘perfect storm’ to push rents in B-Grade to where they have never been before,” Dickins says.

“In this case the demand has been for smaller suites of up to 400 square metres in the CBD core, where scarcity of availability and quality is creating competitive tension of the like we have never seen before.”

Melbourne: Victoria’s largest co-working space opens

Co-working giant Hub has opened Victoria’s largest co-working space in Melbourne’s Mail Exchange building, less than five months after leasing 3900sqm at the heritage-listed icon.

The building on the corner of Spencer and Bourke streets celebrates its 100th birthday next year and has been reformatted to accommodate 700 co-workers, as well as a gym, cafe, bike parking, meeting rooms, relaxation space, media room and a 100-person event space.

Hub’s deal will see it occupy the building until at least 2026.

The company’s CEO Brad Krauskopf says the size of the venture, labelled Hub Southern Cross, is indicative of how far co-working has come.