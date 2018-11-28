IBM halves Sydney offices with major lease on George St

In NSW searches for commercial real estate to buy has more than doubled since last year.

IBM has leased seven floors at 259 George St in the Sydney CBD, with the technology giant consolidating from four to two Sydney locations.

IBM will move into the new location in August on an eight-year lease and will also retain and refurbish its St Leonards office.

It also has CBD offices in Market and Clarence streets, and at West Pennant Hills.

IBM Australia and New Zealand managing director David La Rose says the new CBD office is close to key clients with neighbours such as Sydney’s Start-up Hub on York St.

“259 George St will become part of IBM’s global network of client centres and, together with the IBM Centre in St Leonards, supports our growth strategy and culture programs, helping retain and attract talent, and build skills to better serve the changing needs of our clients,” La Rose says.

JLL acted for IBM and Cushman & Wakefield represented the building owner, Memocorp Australia.

This article originally appeared on www.theaustralian.com.au/property.