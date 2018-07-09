Hungry Jack’s to open new flagship Melbourne CBD outlet

The ground floor of the property on the corner of Elizabeth and Latrobe streets will become a Hungry Jack’s.

The ground floor of a prominent Melbourne CBD corner will be home to a Hungry Jack’s outlet, after the burger giant took a lease on the prime corner site.

The street level of the property at the corner of Elizabeth and Latrobe streets has been part of the Endeavour College of Natural Health for two decades, but will now host Hungry Jack’s for at least the next 15 years after the fast food business won the rights to lease the site.

The Endeavour College of Natural Health will continue to occupy the rest of the building.

Commercial Insights: Subscribe to receive the latest news and updates

Hungry Jack’s will pay $700,000 in annual rent initially and will use the space as its flagship CBD restaurant.

Fitzroys agents Terrence Yeh and Alex Shum negotiated the lease for the 500sqm space, with Yeh saying Hungry Jack’s beat out other fast food operators and retailers to secure it.

“Hungry Jack’s won out from hot competition between local and international operators, and we were inundated with a wide range of retailers who have been seeking a high-profile location following the Metro Tunnel works shake-up,” Yeh says.

“Across the board, this ranged from major fast food operators, hospitality operators, convenience stores, financial institutions and restaurants, chain retailers and medical and specialty groups.”

“We did receive high levels of interest from various Chinese restaurant operators with existing CBD stores. This is consistent with the northern end on Elizabeth St continuing to evolve and owners in the area should expect to benefit from increasing rental values.”

The building sits opposite Melbourne Central and has more than 50m of street frontage, as well as a rear loading bay.