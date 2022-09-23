Huge Aruma northern beaches development site has $20m guide

A huge northern beaches development site has hit the market with offers of more than $20m expected.

Aruma, one of Australia’s leading disability service providers, has outgrown its Belrose site so the 10,170 sqm location is for sale via Henry Burke, Eugene White and Miron Solomons of Colliers.

Armuma chief operating officer, Tiffany Roxburgh, said the proceeds from the sale of the company’s head office at 49 Blackbutts Rd will be put “ back into options that best support our customers and staff”.

“Our investment will be supporting people with a disability in NSW, providing fit for purpose, modern and tech-enabled spaces for our customers, and for our staff,” Mrs Roxburgh said.

“We’re fully committed to creating more inclusive and accessible places to work, live and visit.”

The property features R2 low density residential zoning with an 8.5m height limit and has dual street frontages, extensive boundaries and a gentle slope from north to south with the opportunity to unlock extensive district and Sydney CBD views.

“Placed on an incredibly rare, large and expansive residential land holding, this site sits in a peaceful residential suburban setting on Sydney’s renowned Northern Beaches, and provides a fantastic opportunity to create a development that fits in with the unique Frenchs Forest landscape and the local community.” Mr Burke said.

“Located opposite the recently upgraded Frenchs Forest Showground in an area that is serviced by an abundance of retail, cultural and public amenity, we expect interest from a range of development groups to be strong, given the demand for residential housing and aged care living on the Northern Beaches,” Mr White added.

Mrs Roxburgh says staff, customers, and local residents are being kept informed of the changes.

The Belrose site dates back to 1965, when Lionel Watts, the founder of the disability service provider House with No Steps, lobbied the state government for a land grant in the Belrose area to grow his organisation.

In 2018 House with No Steps came together with another provider, The Tipping Foundation, to form Aruma.

Aruma now supports more than 5000 people with a disability in Queensland, NSW, ACT and Victoria.

The property is being offered for sale via expressions of interest, closing at 4pm on October 20.