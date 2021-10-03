A complete guide to listing your commercial property for sale

For some first-time buyers who have been priced out of the residential property market, commercial property can offer steady returns at a lower price point. Picture: Getty

Listing your commercial property for sale starts with finding an experienced real estate agent and marketing the property across several different ways and means.

Advertisements should include digital and print possibilities and allow for the opportunity to attract extensive interest both state-wide and nationally.

Adding value to your asset should also be considered, with even small changes capable of making a big difference to price outcomes.

How do I list my commercial property for sale?

Start with choosing an agent but don’t forget to talk to other real estate experts as well for their advice and tips.

Remember you should always aim to add value to your property from a good tidy up to marketing and smart tips and tricks

1. Choose an agent

Smart, experienced agents are crucial for a great sales outcome, Will Carman of Savills Brisbane said.

The commercial sales manager explained that an agent’s track record was one of the most important things that vendors should consider.

“You really want to get an understanding of who is a specialist in the field that you’re looking for because you want to make sure that whoever you appoint understands the property and the premium buyers for it,” he said.

“Also, you really wanted to drill down to ensure they understand what they’re selling and that they’ve sold it before.”

2 Speak to experts

Vendors should also speak to a town planner to learn more about their property and will need a conveyancer as well.

“A lot of vendors don’t quite understand the full extent of what they own, from a town planning point of view, and the capacity of their property and what the potential of it is,” Mr Carman said.

“But getting a town planner on board can give you an understanding of what the site is …. what the actual zoning is and what’s that used for, and what other usages other than the existing use that are available to target and unlock.”

Mr Carman said that these details could create far more interest in the property than originally expected.

“It’s about creating as big a kick and as much interest as possible (with your property), making it as competitive as possible and appealing to the broader market,” he said.

“And the more people you can appeal to the better.”

3 Add value to your property

Adding value to your commercial property can be as simple as tidying a site’s garden, according to Mr Carman.

“It’s all about creating the best opportunities for people and painting a blue sky for them because essentially, as a seller, you want to be kept in the strongest buying position possible,” he said.

Mr Carman added that vendors, as well as their agents, should aim to ensure the sale was an easy and positive one for buyers.

This includes providing abundant information on council rates, neighbourhood disputes, urban utilities and land tax.

“You can provide this information to the buyer so they’re well educated and they understand what they’re buying,” he said.

“And this means the offers that you’re getting are a lot better, in terms of either unconditional or conditional, because they’re not needing as much due diligence.

“They also understand the asset better and they’re not making assumptions on different things.”

4. List your property for sale online

Your sales agent should organise professional photos of your commercial property and ensure an interesting, well-written description of the property is available, including any unique selling points.

REA Group’s realcommercial.com.au website offers four different sales opportunities, known as Elite Plus, Elite, Enhanced and Standard.

You will need to enlist a real estate agent before contacting realcommercial.com.au, who will then advise you on which option is best for your property before purchasing and organising the online listing on your behalf.

“Elite Plus is the product that drives the highest views and enquiries,” Ms Angelopoulos explained.

“This listing allows your asset type to really stand out in the market, and to have the most prominent advertisement.

“It sits at the top of search results (which allows you) to be seen … and you want to make sure that when someone’s looking for a property, your property is front and centre.”

As well, there are two advertising products available, known as native advertisements and audience maximisers.

Vendors can also choose from several specific property sections, focusing on buyers’ ideal property options.

These sections include warehouse, factory and industrial; shops and retail; offices; development sites and land; showrooms and bulky goods; hotel and leisure; medical and consulting; and commercial farming and rural.

5 Add additional marketing

Ensure your property listing is marketed as widely as possible, REA Group’s senior sales manager, Rose Angelopoulos, said.

“You can’t sell a secret,” Ms Angelopoulos said.

“You want to ensure you’re highlighting your asset to as many people as possible, and not just limiting it to the local area … as the buyer could come from anywhere,” she said.

“You also want to market your property to as many people as possible, so you get the best price.”

Your marketing campaign should include strong collateral that outlined the asset, such as a flyer and information memorandum (IM); professional photography; a property description; and advertising on leading property websites, according to Ms Angelopoulos.

Mr Carman said as well as digital and print advertising options, vendors should also consider featuring 3D images, videos and signboards in their marketing campaign.

“What you’re trying to do is put as many eggs in different baskets as possible, your fingers in as many pies as possible, and spread out to as many portals as possible,” he explained.

Mr Carman recommended advertising on commercial property websites, social media including Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn, as well as having some print features.

“Advertising is now definitely headed all digital and there’s not much print advertising still around,” he said.