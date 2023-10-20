realcommercial.com.au logo

How closure of QLD brothel could help ease the housing crisis

News
Samantha Healy
First published 20 October 2023, 7:00am
News Corp Australia Network

The closure of a Queensland brothel has opened up the opportunity for a new owner to help ease the housing crisis.

A 600sq m property “with a rich history as a former establishment” has been listed for sale in the “heart of the thriving Yatala Enterprise Area” at Stapylton.

The former Pryana Rose Brothel is for sale

It is addressed “attention respite and emergency accommodation providers” and has been listed as a vacant possession, but the photos give an insight into its erotic past.

The reception area with a strategically placed bench seat

The reception room desk still has the name of the former business – Pryana Rose Brothel – albeit it has been partially obscured by a wooden bench seat.

Two risque artworks grace the walls, and a chandelier hangs overhead.

All up there are five “parlours” each with their own open ensuites.

One of the five parlours

One parlour, or bedroom, contains a bed and massage table.

Another parlour has a green wall effect, bed and recliner, while another has a distinct purple hue.

All up there are 10 bathrooms, five “meeting rooms”, the five parlours, a waiting room, foyer, lounge, dining area, a laundry and a garage.

A very purple room

“Imagine transforming it into a respite centre, a haven for those in need, or essential emergency accommodation,” the listing says.

“Your vision can turn this space into a source of hope and support for the community.”

This one is a bit more subdued

Potential buyers are told to “embrace a new beginning” and about the sites “endless potential”.

“Whether you’re an entrepreneur with a dream, a visionary developer, or a community-minded individual, this property can be tailored to your needs,” the listing says.

“Its open layout and ample amenities provide a blank canvas to create something extraordinary.

“It’s time to harness its potential and make a positive impact on the community.”

An ensuite

The latest Prostitution Licensing Authority annual report 2022/23 recorded 20 licensed brothels across Queensland at the end of the financial year, including Pryana Rose.

The business is now listed as “permanently closed”.

