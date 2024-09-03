Hop to it: A six-pack of breweries for sale

Beer enthusiasts who have always fancied making their own ale could be in with a chance.

From Queensland to South Australia, New South Wales and Victoria, here are six breweries offering exceptional investment potential, whether you call it a pot, a middy or a schooner.

The Matso’s Brewery, Queensland

The recently renovated Matso’s Sunshine Coast has hit the market this week as a sale and lease back offering via an Expressions of Interest campaign.

Good Drinks Australia (GDA) will remain as a tenant under a long-term lease, and hospitality director Aaron Heary said during the past decade the popularity of Matso’s Ginger Beer in Queensland has continued to grow.

“We felt it was the perfect place for our second home to allow us to share Matso’s with more people and to better immerse ourselves into the local community,” he said.

“However, the land came as part of the acquisition of the venue, and we are brand builders at heart, not land holders.

“The sale and lease back of the land will free up capital to allow us to double down on our invest (sic) in our brands to continue to grow in the QLD market.”

Set on a 3474sqm site, at 85 Memorial Dr, Eumundi, the major $7.5 million redevelopment of the building preserved its original heritage portion of the hotel and front bar, which has operated as a pub since 1896.

New additions included an expansive dining area with a new bar and restaurant, large seating area and high ceilings, as well as a new kitchen.

Matso’s Brewery has operated out of its original Broome home in WA since 1997 and in that time has grown to become Australia’s largest Independent Ginger Beer brand.

JLL Hotels & Hospitality Group are handling the sale, and senior vice president Tom Gleeson said Matso’s Brewery Sunshine Coast boasted key investment fundamentals passive investors were seeking, such as a long-term lease, recent capital works, large land holding, and a lease underwritten by a reputable ASX listed tenant.

The Expression of Interest campaign to buy the brewery closes October 3.

Other breweries across the country seeking new custodians

Beer Garden Brewing, South Australia

A popular venue for locals and tourists, this Port Lincoln brewery has a loyal customer base and staff ready to work under new owners.

The Expression of Interest sale includes liquor and entertainment licensing for a minimum 365 patron capacity, a commercial kitchen, and indoor and outdoor seating.

There is a licensed brewing and distilling capacity for more than 50,000 litres per annum, and equipment capable of producing batches from 750 litres to 1300 litres.

Located at 28-34 London Street, Port Lincoln, the brewery is set on a 3596sqm landholding.

Thirsty Crow, New South Wales

Described in its listing as a “regional landmark,” the Thirsty Crow has been listed for sale for the first time.

Located at 153 Fitzmaurice Street, Wagga Wagga, the 950sqm building includes a front bar and dining area, brewing equipment, a beer garden, as well as two first floor, two bedroom apartments.

Thirsty Crow began in 2011 before moving to its current CBD home in 2016.

It has an asking price of $3,250,000.

Bullant Brewery, Victoria

Located in the small town of Bruthen in East Gippsland, Victoria, the freehold and business, Bullant Brewery, could be yours for $800,000, plus stock at valuation.

The brewery offers boutique beers and a matching menu, and is located at 46 Main Street, Bruthen.

Scenic Rim Brewery, Queensland

Featuring a fully-equipped microbrewery producing celebrated craft beers, the Scenic Rim Brewery & Café is favoured by tourists and locals.

Offered for sale via an Expressions of Interest campaign, the business is located one hour from the Gold Coast and Brisbane in Mount Alford.

The restored 140-year-old heritage-listed building located at 898 Reckumpilla Street, is set on a 2,857sqm corner block, and the business also includes an ice creamery, coffee bar, and offers brewery tours.

Red Hill Brewery, Victoria

The renowned Red Hill Brewery, located in the popular Mornington Peninsula, at 88 Shoreham Roadm Red Hill, is up for grabs for a cool $4 million to $4.4 million.

The property – all spanning one title of 2.05ha – includes a brew house, with ancillary structures and equipment, as well as ample shedding capacity for on-site production and dispatch.

There is also a beer garden, a dam, paddocks and a three bedroom renovated “Brewer’s Cottage”.

The listing states that “with a general liquor license in hand, the brewery offers a comprehensive range of beverages to patrons”.

While the new owner can take hold of a “highly esteemed business and brand,” there was scope for further expansion, the listing added.