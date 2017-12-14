Hop into your own thriving microbrewery

The Bullant Brewery at Bruthen could be yours.

Beer lovers (and brewers) – this one’s for you.

There are few industries with that have attracted more buzz in recent years than the microbrewery industry, and now you can be a part of it.

The Bullant Brewery at Bruthen, in Victoria’s Gippsland region, is on the market and offers an opportunity for a savvy beer enthusiast to snap up a stunning property as well as a ready-made brewing business.

Commercial Insights: Subscribe to receive the latest news and updates

A passion project that grew into something far bigger for the current owner, the brewery is home to a number of unique beers and currently pumps out about 55,000 litres of bottles and kegs each year, as well attracting visitors with a restaurant and stunning outdoor decking area.

If you’ve never brewed beer before (or have only brewed on a small scale), fear not. Current owner Neil Triggs is offering to remain involved for 12 months after the sale, in order to teach you everything you need to know.

Triggs, a draftsman by trade and previously a keen home brewer, started the brewery on a whim almost seven years ago because there was nowhere for patrons of their nearby bed and breakfast cottages to eat or drink.

In what he jokingly describes as a “moment of madness”, Triggs launched headlong into creating one of Victoria’s great regional microbreweries.

He sourced second-hand equipment from the United States, built the restaurant and the rest was history.

Seven years on, Triggs says the business continues to grow.

“The restaurant’s been steady from virtually the day we opened,” he says.

“The wholesale side of things, we’ve expanded that. I’ve got a rep on the road three days a week and I’ll be going to a full-time rep in the new year.”

“We’re supplying beer down to a few places in Melbourne, as far as Phillip Island, and up the coast to Tarthra. The wholesale side of things has gradually increased.”

“The last 12 months I’ve churned out about 55,000 litres, and that’s gradually increasing.”

Located on the Great Alpine Road, the brewery has a brewing area, bottling area and warehouse/storage space, as well as two cool rooms.

Also attached is an indoor dining area with seating for 60, while the expansive outdoor decking area has space for a further 90 patrons. There’s also ample parking and a storage shed.

Matt Baylis and Chris Martin from King and Heath First National Real Estate are marketing the property, which is for sale via expressions of interest, after its initial sales campaign ended in September.

“It’s quite a unique property, with craft brewing being quite popular at the moment,” Baylis says.

“We did get a good level of enquiry (through the initial campaign), but nothing to get it over the line.”

Baylis says the property and its location has plenty going for it.

“It’s a very, very busy weekend village-type location. You’d nearly put it in the same bracket as a place like Bright,” he says.

“It’s an awesome spot. You’ve got great views of the Tambo and it’s quite a laid-back atmosphere.”

“The brewery is purpose-built and it’s a walk in, walk out scenario.”