Home of North Hobart eatery Fish 349 for sale

The home of noted North Hobart restaurant Fish 349 has been listed for sale.

This premium commercial freehold is located in the centre of the North Hobart restaurant and retail strip.

The original building dates back to about 1910.

The property is configured as a ground-floor restaurant that was extensively refurbished and extended in 2004 and 2007. There is also a multipurpose first-floor space with separate street access.

The property is offered subject to a new five-year lease over the restaurant at an initial rental of $128,000 per annum plus outgoings.

Investors and owner-occupiers are presented with an immediate opportunity to value-add or occupy the first floor for residential or commercial purposes, subject to relevant approvals.

The first floor features four main rooms — two have been opened up as one larger area — off a central corridor.

There is a kitchen, toilet and entrance foyer.

No. 349 Elizabeth St offers investors a premium location, versatile premises, attractive lease covenant, and an immediate opportunity to value-add, while providing owner-occupiers scope for part-occupation within a keenly sought-after precinct, supplemented by an income stream.

