Home of Farquhar Kitchens listed for sale

A showroom in Adelaide’s blue ribbon eastern suburbs is expected to appeal to investors, developers and owner-occupiers.

The site at 144 Magill Rd, Norwood has been the longstanding home of Farquhar Kitchens, and offers buyers a short remaining lease term.

Stretching across a 1590sq m landholding and two titles, the corner site is occupied by a 969sq m building, featuring a mix of commercial, showroom and warehouse spaces.

On-site carparking is provided for 24 vehicles, accessed from Edward St.

Colliers’ Rhys Newman said the property’s eastern suburbs location and favourable Suburban Activity Centre zoning would generate strong interest.

“This fantastic showroom has untapped development potential, with a prominent corner location,” he said.

“It is a superbly located, high quality, dual frontage property positioned on one of eastern Adelaide’s most iconic arterial roads.

“With a short remaining lease term to longstanding tenant trading as Farquhar Kitchens, the property offers valuable holding income and broad appeal for investors, owner occupiers or developers.”

The lease to Farquhar expires in April 2025. Expressions of interest close at 3pm on August 29.