Holey Moley Kings Cross entertainment site under the Coca-Cola sign listed for sale

One of Sydney’s best known entertainment sites has been listed for sale, with buyers lining up to take a swing at a fast growing hotspot.

The coveted Kings Cross commercial investment offers buyers the opportunity to snatch up Holey Moley and the newly opened La Di Darts site.

Sitting under the Coca Cola sign with views of the CBD, the site at 82-94 Darlinghurst Rd has recently undergone upgrades and is available for sale via Expressions of Interest closing on the 4th May.

One half of the property operates as the famous putt-putt golf venue and the other works as an augmented darts bar.

The two outlets are leased to entertainment business Funlab, which manages $US109bn in assets.

Brought to market by both Colliers agents Miron Solomons, Matt Pontey and Knight Frank agents Jessen O’Sullivan, Andrew Harford and Dominic Org, the 1,174 sqm site has a secure lease which lasts until 2026.

“Representing one of the largest single floor plates in the city fringe, this is an incredible opportunity within a unique precinct that is continuing its gentrification,” Mr Solomans said.

“With a long-term lease established and the tenant, Funlab, having recently undertaken a substantial refurbishment and renovation of the premises, this will undoubtedly provide investors with comfort in the strength of the convent and their long-term commitment to this iconic entertainment precinct,” Mr Pontey added.

The site is just 50m walk away from Kings Cross station and has access to William St.

Sydney’s CBD is around 1.35km away while amenities including high-quality bars, restaurants, Woolloomooloo wharf, Surry Hills and Edgecliff are all nearby.

Founded in 2001, Holey Moley has 32 venues across Australia, New Zealand and Singapore.

The Holey Moley establishment in Newtown was offered up to the market back in 2020 with $5m price expectations.

