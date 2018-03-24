H&M to open new store at Stockland Green Hills

H&M will open a new store at Stockland Green Hills.

Global fashion giant H&M is spreading its wings into East Maitland, with the chain to open a major store at the new Stockland Green Hills shopping centre.

The centre, which opened on Thursday, has undergone a $414 million transformation that has seen Mecca Maxima, Seed, Decjuba, Tigerlily, Bonds and Harris Scarfe set up shop in the revamped mall.

It is now also home to the Hunter region’s first newer format David Jones store.

And how it is set to welcome H&M, with the new store to span two levels and 2300sqm of retail space when it opens in May.

Stockland says the store will have H&M’s full offering, including apparel, underwear and accessories, as well as H&M Home.

Stockland Group Executive and CEO Commercial Property, John Schroder, says the centre’s latest signing adds to an already impressive line-up of retailers.

“We’re very proud to bring H&M to the new Stockland Green Hills, delivering on-trend and affordable fashion to the Maitland region,” Schroder says.

“With so many new brands and retailers, Stockland Green Hills will soon be transformed into a lifestyle and fashion mecca, that is on par with any leading metro-city shopping centre in the country.”

The store will be H&M’s 26th across Australia.