Historic Newtown home hits the market

One of Geelong’s most spectacular historic homes is on the market, with City of Greater Geelong seeking new tenants for Newtown’s Ariston House.

The circa 1891 Pakington St villa has served as the city’s early childcare service, including a neighbouring childcare centre since the mid 1990s, but the building is no longer required as an administration base, leasing agent Tim Darcy said.

The council will remain the landlord for the building at 245 Pakington St and continues to operate the neighbouring Ariston Early Learning Centre next door.

Ariston is one a number of landmark 19th century homes in the area, with builders currently transforming Armytage House for its new owners, while across Pakington St, the owners of Rannoch House have listed the 22-room mansion for sale with price hopes north of $11 million.

A double-storey brick residence, Ariston House was built in 1891 for mining company entrepreneur and investor, James Randell, to an eclectic style design by Melbourne architect, Phillip A. Kennedy.

An elaborate cast iron balcony, veranda and fence dominates the 10-room villa built in a style from the English Late Victorian Aesthetic movement.

Mr Darcy said the property was expected to fetch a lease of around $150,000 per year on an as-is basis.

“But that could vary depending on what additional works a tenant might want to suit their particular requirements”

A key component to the building is the attached car park, which has off-street spaces for 21 cars.

There has already been keen interest in leasing the building, Mr Darcy said.

“It’s been utilised and occupied by the City of Greater Geelong for well over the past 20 years, in conjunction with the adjoining childcare centre that they operate,” Mr Darcy said.

“But they no longer have a requirement for the administration side within that building.

Mr Darcy said it’s perfectly suited for professional offices, consulting rooms and educational facility.

“It’s obviously an older style building that’s got a lot of separate offices and suites and rooms within it and is supported with a significant car park component.

“Finding car parking with any commercial requirement today is not easy to fulfil, but this one has got good parking.”

Mr Darcy said there had been a good initial response from some local professional parties.

“All are organisations that would have a requirement for a building as a whole,” he said.

“There is about 450sqm in gross floor area inside. By and large it’s going to suit a single tenant.”