Historic Hutchies school converted into modern office space

A historic school building converted into modern office space offers investors an opportunity to tap the Scenic Rim region’s growing market.

The building was the original Bulimba State School, built in 1914 by construction industry icon Jack Hutchinson, and was the third project ever undertaken by Hutchinson Builders.

Eventually superseded as the school community grew, the well-preserved timber building was transported in three segments to 29-31 Kidston St, Canungra in 2016 and meticulously restored by its current owners.

It is now a mixed-use premises with seven office spaces upstairs and a two-bedroom residence downstairs and is listed for sale via an expressions of interest campaign with Ryan Langham and Thomas Clark, of Ray White Commercial Broadbeach.

Mr Langham said the 1,086sq m property was centrally located in the growth area of the Scenic Rim, 30 minutes’ drive from the Gold Coast.

“This community is rapidly growing, with three housing developments currently underway — Canungra Rise, Grand Views and Regal Ridge Estate.”

Mr Clark said potential rental income was approximately $291,720 per annum with the current tenancy mix at 78.5 per cent occupancy.

“Entering via Kidston St you arrive on the upper floor that contains seven consulting rooms which can be utilised for a myriad of professional uses such as osteopathy, physiotherapy, massage, naturopathy, and similar wellness and healing services, with a large classroom for group activities such as yoga, mediation, conferences, music classes and meetings.

“It also has a very generous reception area, a kitchen, storerooms and toilets.

“The downstairs residence provides an opportunity for someone to live downstairs and manage the commercial space upstairs, include the downstairs residence in the local rental market, or list with Airbnb or similar — accommodation in town is hard to find and would be well received,” he said.

Period features of the original school building including the gables and verandahs were retained as its three infants school classrooms, cloak rooms and teachers’ quarters were converted into appealing and functional commercial suites.

Downstairs, the air-conditioned home has two bathrooms, an open-plan lounge and dining area and a large outdoor undercover entertaining space that opens onto a private garden, plus undercover parking for two cars.